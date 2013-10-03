Key to crosswalk safety is following the rules

Your child's safety is your number one concern throughout the day. So, how can you ensure that when traveling to and from school they remain safe?

It involves parents and other adults keeping a watchful eye for pedestrians.

Although hit-and-run accidents don't happen frequently in front of schools, the best way to prevent more accidents is following the rules, said Lt. Darek Ardoin of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.



Ardoin said, "The best thing that they could do is follow their school rules that are put out by their administrators by the principals. Follow the school zones, walk through the cross walks, don't drop your kids down the street. Let them come through the circle drives that are assigned by the principal."

In addition to simply following the rules, the Calcasieu Parish School Board enlists the help of crossing guards to guide your children through potentially dangerous situations.

Ardoin said, "We have approximately 103 very dedicated men and women that help get our kids to and from school everyday through our busy intersections. We do understand that everybody is trying to get to work, but it's necessary to have a little assistance and they do a very good job in helping our kids."

