Clayton Homes offers home inspired by Duck Dynasty

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Clayton Homes is offering a new house inspired by one of the stars of the Duck Dynasty reality show.

Berkshire Hathaway's home builder says the limited edition design with camouflage wall panels, wood grain linoleum flooring and a built-in gun closet would make an ideal man cave.

Clayton Homes says Si Robertson from the hit A&E show is endorsing the 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom home as a good value.

The company posted a series of videos of Robertson chatting with Clayton's CEO online at www.claytonhomes.com .

The Maryville, Tenn.-based Clayton is part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire conglomerate that is based in Omaha, Neb.

