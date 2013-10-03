Soileau man photographs year of sunrises - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Soileau man photographs year of sunrises

Jan. 5, 2013 (Source: James Grundy) Jan. 5, 2013 (Source: James Grundy)
March 8, 2013 (Source: James Grundy) March 8, 2013 (Source: James Grundy)
April 22, 2013 (Source: James Grundy) April 22, 2013 (Source: James Grundy)
June 24, 2013 (Source: James Grundy) June 24, 2013 (Source: James Grundy)
Aug. 3, 2013 (Source: James Grundy) Aug. 3, 2013 (Source: James Grundy)
SOILEAU, LA (KPLC) -

It doesn't matter if it's raining or shining, every morning, James "Jimmie" Grundy has his eyes on the sky.

Grundy rises with the roosters. Getting up early is not a chore for him. He said it's his pleasure. He lives in the country, in Soileau, a community eight miles east of Oberlin.

"It's my time of the day. I can get out and just meditate on things going on in my life – my family … my job. It's my time to talk to the Lord," he said.

Always at Grundy's side is his camera. He has been taking photographs for decades.

"I've always played around with cameras. Family photos … vacations … whatever inspires me at the moment," he said.

Everyone who knows Grundy understands his love of photography and weather. They also know his faith in God.

Grundy posts photos on his Facebook page and daily devotionals to give his friends and family a little boost.

A little more than a year ago, a fellow church member suggested Grundy snap a year's worth of sunrises. Grundy thought it was a good idea.

"That challenged me," he said.

So, for 365 days, Grundy woke to catch the morning sun – or storm. The photos he took were mostly from his home but others were taken on his travels.

"Ninety-nine percent were taken in Soileau but no matter where I was at, I took those photos," he said. "It wasn't always good weather. Sometimes it was storming, but each sunrise spoke to me."

Grundy's wife of 39 years, Sharon, said her husband gets a lot of personal satisfaction from knowing that others enjoy his photos.

"He has had so many people tell him how much they loved his sunrise pictures. Putting a scripture with each sunrise was a beautiful way of showing his love for God and getting others to start their day with God's word," Sharon said.

Grundy has printed a book featuring his sunrise photographs as well as devotionals. He has had a few copies printed for family and friends but hopes to print more in the future.

Within this story are a few of Grundy's photos. You can find more and information on his book on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly