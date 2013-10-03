Soileau man photographs year of sunrises

It doesn't matter if it's raining or shining, every morning, James "Jimmie" Grundy has his eyes on the sky.

Grundy rises with the roosters. Getting up early is not a chore for him. He said it's his pleasure. He lives in the country, in Soileau, a community eight miles east of Oberlin.

"It's my time of the day. I can get out and just meditate on things going on in my life – my family … my job. It's my time to talk to the Lord," he said.

Always at Grundy's side is his camera. He has been taking photographs for decades.

"I've always played around with cameras. Family photos … vacations … whatever inspires me at the moment," he said.

Everyone who knows Grundy understands his love of photography and weather. They also know his faith in God.

Grundy posts photos on his Facebook page and daily devotionals to give his friends and family a little boost.

A little more than a year ago, a fellow church member suggested Grundy snap a year's worth of sunrises. Grundy thought it was a good idea.

"That challenged me," he said.

So, for 365 days, Grundy woke to catch the morning sun – or storm. The photos he took were mostly from his home but others were taken on his travels.

"Ninety-nine percent were taken in Soileau but no matter where I was at, I took those photos," he said. "It wasn't always good weather. Sometimes it was storming, but each sunrise spoke to me."

Grundy's wife of 39 years, Sharon, said her husband gets a lot of personal satisfaction from knowing that others enjoy his photos.

"He has had so many people tell him how much they loved his sunrise pictures. Putting a scripture with each sunrise was a beautiful way of showing his love for God and getting others to start their day with God's word," Sharon said.

Grundy has printed a book featuring his sunrise photographs as well as devotionals. He has had a few copies printed for family and friends but hopes to print more in the future.

Within this story are a few of Grundy's photos. You can find more and information on his book on his Facebook page.

