Combre-Fondel hosts ‘Donuts for Dads’

Combre-Fondel Elementary hosted their "Donuts for Dads" program on Thursday.

The program is geared toward fathers, grandfathers and father figures.

The event was designed to provide support for the men involved in the lives of Combre Elementary students and to provide guidance.

Guests were able to get advice from various guest speakers and even take part in a question and answer session.

Administrative intern Gary Trahan said it's important for parental figures to be involved as much as possible.

"Children are many times influenced sometimes by their colleagues or classmates. Sometimes it's good influence; sometimes it's not so good, but when the parents are involved there are times the children know it's a re-enforcement effect. It's always great to have parents. Parental participation and with that participation once again we believe that's going to help increase the academic performance of the school," Trahan said.

"Donuts for Dads" is just one of the man programs sponsored by the School to Boost Parental Involvement.

