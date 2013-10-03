Two women indicted in armed robbery case

Two women accused in a case involving the armed robbery of a Sulphur store were indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury.

Latisha Lebouef, 36, of Sulphur, and Brenda Ellender, 43, of DeQuincy, were both indicted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Ellender was also indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of armed robbery, and Labouef was indicted on charges of armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

Authorities said the robbery happened in August.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities, at the time, said Lebouef grabbed the store clerk and put a knife to her throat while she was stocking beverages. She is accused of forcing the clerk to empty the cash register.

Ellender is accused of knowing about the robbery but not reporting it.

