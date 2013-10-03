Man indicted on attempted murder charges in September shooting incident

A man accused of attempted second-degree murder was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in 14th Judicial District Court.

Joshua Caleb Davis, 18, was indicted on two counts.

Davis was booked in a shooting in early September on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.

Davis is accused of following individuals from a night club, chasing them and firing several rounds, hitting their vehicle.

No one was injured.



Lake Charles Police investigated the case.

