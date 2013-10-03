Two indicted in sexual assault case involving child

A Lake Charles man and woman, accused in a sexual assault case involving a child, were indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury on charges of aggravated rape.

Ryan Garcia, 47, and Olivia Obrien, 19, were arrested by Lake Charles police in August.

They are accused of forcing a 9-year-old child to perform sexual acts at the pair's home.

Garcia, a registered sex offender, was also indicted Thursday on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Both are being held in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

Bond for Garcia is $600,000.

Obrien's bond is set at $260,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.