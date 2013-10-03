Man indicted on negligent homicide charge in 2012 crash that claimed life of deputy

A man was indicted by a Calcasieu grand jury on Thursday for negligent homicide in the 2012 crash that claimed the life of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Randall Lee Benoit.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 30-year-old Charles W. Harrell.

Bond in the case was set at $20,000.

Benoit, 41, of Sulphur, was killed in January 2012 after being severely injured in a head-on collision in Carlyss.

Louisiana State Police said it happened when a Ford Focus, driven by Harrell, crossed the center line for "unknown reasons."

In all, four vehicles were involved in the accident on La. 1256 near Red Rose Drive.

