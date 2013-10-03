Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 4-year-old child was involved in an accident involving an SUV in front of a local school this morning. Lake Charles Police say it happened in front of Henry Heights Elementary.

Also today a patient in need of a kidney transplant is saved – thanks to an organ exchange program. Find out how the three way kidney transplant works.

Plus, imagine waking up to mushrooms as big as basketballs growing in your yard. That's exactly what one family discovered. Read more HERE.



In weather, Ben will have all the details on Tropical Storm Karen which has formed in the southeast Gulf of Mexico. How will it affect our weather, and will we get more rain as we head closer to the weekend? Get all the answers during his live, local forecast and you can always access info on the tropics and our conditions HERE.

