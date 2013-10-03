State Judge Wilford Carter stepping down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - The longest-serving judge in 14th Judicial District Court will step down at the end of the month.

Judge Wilford Carter, one of the first black judges elected in Calcasieu's state court, tells the American Press he is retiring on Oct. 31 after 21 years as judge.

At times considered controversial, Carter said he made decisions and set bonds as he believed was fair, not to appease the public.

The 65-year-old Carter and Al Gray were the first black judges elected in the 14th Judicial District Court when they took office in 1992.

Carter said he never intended to serve more than one term when he first ran in 1992, but continued to run because he enjoyed what he was doing.

