Lake Charles police investigating hit and run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child struck by vehicle in front of school, suffers minor injuries

(Source: MGN Online)

Lake Charles Police say a child suffered minor injuries Thursday morning at Henry Heights Elementary when a vehicle made impact with her.

It happened at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was standing by her father on the east side of the roadway in front of the school.

Police say the crossing guard was waiting to go out and stop traffic to allow students to cross but authorities believe at this time, the girl went into the road.

Police say she struck the rear panel of a passing, dark colored larger model SUV.

Police are unsure if the driver was aware of the impact.

They are looking for information from those who may have been in the area at the time.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Those with information in this incident are asked to call Lake Charles Police at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

