Painting with a Twist brings pooches to life on the canvas

Painting with a Twist recently made pooches come to life on the canvas.

Dog lovers filled the class to create special puppy portraits.

"Today, they're here to not only paint their dogs, but half the money we received here today went to Louisiana Boxer Rescue," said owner Ashley Hebert.

Painting with a Twist hosts a different fundraiser each month, but it's also a place to relax and get creative.

"Art is entertainment so we do art classes all week long," said Hebert. "We do private parties as well as open classes, we do parties for kids, we do date nights."

But this time, it was all about the four-legged friends.

The fundraiser ended up raising $900 for Louisiana Boxer Rescue.

"We just love supporting our family and they've done wonderful things for us and we're happy to give back and give people a creative outlet to just have fun," said Hebert.

