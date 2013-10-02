Election Saturday for some SWLA parishes

Saturday was election night in some SWLA parishes. Here are the complete but unofficial results:



Allen Parish

Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Miranda "Mandy" Fontenot, Democrat: 39.57 percent.



Dawn Perkins, Democrat: 60.43 percent.



Beauregard Parish

Parishwide School District Proposition (continuation)

21.35 Mills – 10 years

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a twenty-one and thirty-five hundredths (21.35) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $4,761,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of operating and maintaining public elementary and secondary schools in said District, including the cost of acquiring and maintaining equipment and supplies for educational and instructional service, paying the salaries of personnel required in connection therewith and the cost of acquiring library books, said millage to represent a two and twenty hundredths mills (2.20) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 19.15 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2013 pursuant to an election held on November 15, 2003?

YES: 72.30 percent.



NO: 27.70 percent.



Road Dist. 1-A 24.36 Mills – 10 years

Shall Road District No. 1-A of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a twenty-four and thirty-six hundredths (24.36) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $385,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2013 and ending with the year 2022, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor?

YES: 45.67 percent.



NO: 54.33 percent.



Fire Protection District No. 1 – 4.97 Mills – 10 years

(millage continuation)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four and ninety-seven hundredths (4.97) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $511,910 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including tankers and fire trucks in and for the District, and paying the cost of charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, said millage to represent a fifty-six hundredths of a mill (.56) increase over the 4.41 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2013 pursuant to an election held on January 17, 2004?

YES: 74.69 percent.



NO: 25.31 percent.



Jeff Davis Parish

Councilman District A – City of Jennings

Rogeous "Randy" Lawdins, Democrat: 47.74 percent.



Carolyn K. Simon, Democrat: 52.26 percent.



Councilman District D – City of Jennings

Janet M. Jones, Democrat: 42.27 percent.



Wilton Journet Sr., Democrat: 17.01 percent.



Anthony "Coach" Leblanc, Democrat: 40.72 percent.



Road Dist 10 of Wards 1, 2, & 3 – 11.33 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 10 of Wards One, Two and Three of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, except the City of Jennings and the Town of Lake Arthur (the "District"), be authorized to levy a tax of eleven and thirty-three hundredths (11.33) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, (an estimated $565,470 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of improving and maintaining public roads within the District?

YES: 66.67 percent.



NO: 33.33 percent.



Road Dist. 12 of Wards 6, 7, & 8 – 10.94 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Twelve (12) of Wards Six (6), Seven (7) and Eight (8) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, except the Town of Welsh (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of ten and ninety-four hundredths (10.94) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, (an estimated $481,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2013 and ending with the year 2022, for the purpose of improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

YES: 70.07 percent.



NO: 29.93 percent.



Fire Protection District 1 – 10.49 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a special tax of ten and forty-nine hundredths (10.49) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $33,422 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said tax to be in addition to any other taxes now being levied by the District for such purposes said millage to represent a forty-nine hundredths of a mill (.49) increase over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2013 pursuant to an election held on September 18, 2004?

YES: 71.79 percent.



NO: 28.21 percent.



Fire Protection District 3 – 3.59 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of three and fifty-nine hundredths (3.59) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $146,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said tax to be in addition to the 5.03 mills tax now authorized to be levied by the District for such purposes?

YES: 69.07 percent.



NO: 30.93 percent.



Fire Protection District 4 – 5 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of five (5) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $76,280 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of constructing and improving fire protection facilities and acquiring fire trucks and other equipment in the District?

YES: 79.61 percent.



NO: 20.39 percent.



Fire Protection District 5 – 10 Mills – 10 years

Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of ten (10) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $220,330 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District limits?

YES: 76.42 percent.



NO: 23.58 percent.



Broadmore GDD – 8.8 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Broadmore Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and eight-tenths (8.8) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, (an estimated $176,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits?

YES: 80.00 percent.



NO: 20.00 percent.



Grand Marais GDD 6.70 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a six and seventy hundredths (6.70) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District, (an estimated $140,338 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District?

YES: 77.67 percent.



NO: 22.33 percent.



Gravity Drainage District 9 – 9.21 Mills – 10 years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Gravity Drainage District No. 9, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of nine and twenty-one hundredths (9.21) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, (an estimated $107,849 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits?

YES: 66.67 percent.



NO: 33.33 percent.



Gravity Sub-Drainage District A of GDD 1 – 11.39 Mills – 10 Years

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Gravity Sub-Drainage District "A" of Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of eleven and thirty-nine hundredths (11.39) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $96,370 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years commencing 2014 and ending with the year 2023, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?

YES: 80.00 percent.



NO: 20.00 percent.



Vernon Parish

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Allen "Shane" Jeane, Democrat: 39.93 percent.



"Joe" Simmons, Democrat: 60.07 percent.



Chief of Police – Village of Simpson

Houston "Tully" Burns Jr., No Party: 32.64 percent.



David Delrie, Republican: 67.36 percent.



Road District 7 Proposition 1 – 7.38 Mills – 10 years

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a seven and thirty-eight hundredths (7.38) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $119,625 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a two and thirty hundredths mills (2.30) increase over the 5.08 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2014 pursuant to an election held on September 18, 2004?

YES: 55.12 percent.



NO: 44.88 percent.



Road District 7 Proposition 2 – 2.95 Mills – 10 years

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a two and ninety-five hundredths (2.95) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $47,818 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2015 and ending with the year 2024, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a ninety-two hundredths of a mill (.92) increase over the 2.03 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2014 pursuant to an election held on September 18, 2004?

YES: 52.46 percent.



NO: 47.54 percent.



More on voting and upcoming elections HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.