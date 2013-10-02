Sulphur man booked on DWI, fourth offense - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man booked on DWI, fourth offense

Justin A. Richard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Justin A. Richard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man was booked Saturday on DWI, fourth offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Justin A. Richard, 26, was arrested following a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Pete Seay Road in Sulphur.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said a deputy noticed a truck swerving onto the shoulder and into the opposing lane several times. 

Richard, the driver, was stopped. Myers said the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

"The deputy also observed a pill bottle in the driver's side door containing several prescription pills, for which Richard did not have a prescription," Myers said.

Myers said Richard performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit a breath intoxilyzer test. She said Richard has had three DWI arrests since 2006.

In addition to DWI, fourth offense, Richard was booked for possession of CDS II, driving while under suspension for DWI and unlawful driving on shoulder of roadway.

Bond was set by Judge David Ritchie at $66,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly