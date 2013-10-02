Sulphur man booked on DWI, fourth offense

A Sulphur man was booked Saturday on DWI, fourth offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Justin A. Richard, 26, was arrested following a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Pete Seay Road in Sulphur.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said a deputy noticed a truck swerving onto the shoulder and into the opposing lane several times.

Richard, the driver, was stopped. Myers said the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

"The deputy also observed a pill bottle in the driver's side door containing several prescription pills, for which Richard did not have a prescription," Myers said.

Myers said Richard performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit a breath intoxilyzer test. She said Richard has had three DWI arrests since 2006.

In addition to DWI, fourth offense, Richard was booked for possession of CDS II, driving while under suspension for DWI and unlawful driving on shoulder of roadway.

Bond was set by Judge David Ritchie at $66,000.

