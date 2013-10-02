The recent flood is behind us and more rainfall is expected to come but that only means one thing: mosquito populations are on the rise.

Director of the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control, Scott Willis, said there is a mosquito outbreak in Southwest Louisiana, including Calcasieu Parish.

"We are having an outbreak of mosquitoes parishwide," said Willis. "We're getting landing rates of 20, 50 and a 100 a minute. We've been working around the clock."

Willis said they receive over 70 calls a day concerning the outbreak. He said his staff is working even harder to help control the outbreak.

"We have 14 spray trucks," said Willis. "So, we're pretty much able to put all of our resources to work every night."

Dakota Miller is a concerned mom of two who is struggling with the mosquitoes. She said she's trying to do her best to protect her kids.

"Just walking to the car, we get eaten up," said Miller.

Miller's 9-month-old daughter suffers from a disease that affects her heart. Miller is concerned about West Nile.

"If she were to get West Nile," said Miller. "I'm not sure if she would be able to shake it like the rest of us could."

Willis said he plans on working through the weekend and hopes the outbreak will be under control by next week.

He also encourages residents to bring repellents when heading outdoors and cover up with pants and long sleeves.

Willis said the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control does service requests and encourages residents to give them a call.

