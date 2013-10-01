Residents react to Congressional stalemate

Leaders in both parties are suggesting the government shutdown could last for weeks. President Barack Obama says a faction of Republicans brought it on as part of an "ideological crusade" to wipe out his healthcare law.

House Speaker John Boehner is criticizing Democrats for refusing to negotiate.

With parts of the federal government officially closed for business and no real sign of a resolution, lawmakers are playing the blame game for the first government shutdown in 17 years.

"Speaker Boehner and his band of Tea Party radicals have done the unthinkable, they've shut down the federal government," said Sen. Harry Reid, (D) Majority Leader.

They're also pointing fingers.

"The Majority Leader has made it clear he's not interested in talking. The President apparently reiterated again this morning he's not interested in talking," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Minority Leader.

There doesn't seem to be a real resolution in sight and 800,000 federal employees are not getting paychecks as a result.

Residents in SWLA are feeling the impacts.

"The budget's getting short-changed and it's just going to hurt a lot of government workers. My brother's one of them. And I'm really disgusted by it all," said Gilbert Torres.

"I just can't understand why it is we have enough money that we're funding everything else but we can't reach an agreement for a budget," said Martha Miller.

But residents seem to agree on one thing: "If they can't get a paycheck why's Congress getting theirs?" asked Miller.

Many shared similar feelings on KPLC's Facebook page. One person said, "Dear Congress: You're fired, do not pass go, do not collect your check, go home."

Another wrote, "Dear Congress and President: please send your addresses so that I can send you our bills that are due while we are furloughed."

At the center of the issue between the Congressional stalemate is the Affordable Care Act. President Obama addressed it Tuesday, "I know it's strange that one party would make keeping people uninsured the centerpiece of their agenda, but that apparently is what it is."

"They're fighting over something the United States Supreme Court has already voted on. They voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act. That is the law. And these people just don't seem to want to give the working man a chance," said Torres.

House Republicans say they plan to bring another bill on Wednesday.

