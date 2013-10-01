Prisoner's conviction overturned; release ordered

By CHEVEL JOHNSON

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge in Baton Rouge has overturned the 1974 murder conviction of a man held 41 years in solitary confinement at the state penitentiary at Angola and another prison.

U.S. District Chief Judge Brian Jackson also Tuesday ordered a new trial for and the immediate release of 71-year-old Herman Wallace.

Defense attorney George Kendall says the ruling gives Wallace "some measure of justice after a lifetime of injustice."

Wallace was serving an armed robbery sentence when Angola guard Brent Miller was fatally stabbed in 1972. Wallace and two others - known as the Angola 3 - were convicted in Miller's death and moved to isolation at Angola.

In 2009, Wallace was moved to "closed-cell restriction" at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and recently was taken to the prison's hospital unit.

