Beauregard police jurors working on beaver bounty ordinance

Beauregard police jurors to consider beaver bounty - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Beauregard Parish police jurors will be working on a beaver bounty ordinance in coming weeks.

Police jurors said Tuesday they plan to take the matter up in November.

The parish is looking at ways to put the parish's busiest builders out of work.

Police jurors say beavers are damming ditches and causing flooding problems in the parish. They say complaints from residents prompted discussion on starting a beaver bounty program.

This isn't the first time the panel has considered a bounty. In 2009, police jurors said beavers dams were causing issues at Bundick Lake and elsewhere in the parish.

Some Louisiana parishes have considered similar bounties.

