New Iberia man booked on 10 child pornography charges

A New Iberia man has been booked on 10 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles, according to a news release from the Louisiana Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit.

Christopher Ramos-Hernandez, 26, was arrested Tuesday as part of a joint investigation involving the Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities said Hernandez is charged with violating a state law forbidding a person to produce, distribute, possess or possess with the intent to distribute pornography involving juveniles.

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Prison and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.

