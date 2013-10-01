Civil litigation in La. federal court's Western District affected by shutdown

Federal court systems in the Western District are being affected by the partial government shutdown.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, all divisions – Lafayette, Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria and Lake Charles – are being affected, primarily in the court's civil litigation department.



Finley said most criminal litigation and related work will continue with "limited interruption" as these activities are deemed essential to the safety of human life and the protection of property.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work closely with federal, state and local law enforcement on criminal matters. However, because of the appropriation lapse and partial shutdown, much of the office's staff working on civil litigation is being furloughed. Administrative and criminal support staff are also being furloughed. All civil litigation in which the office is involved will be curtailed or postponed to the extent possible without compromising public safety or the protection of property, and always subject to the direction of the federal courts," Finley said.

Finley also added that because of the effects of the "appropriations lapse on activities of the U.S. Department of Justice," the U.S. Attorney's Office will not be able to "readily respond" to media inquiries.

