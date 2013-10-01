Sulphur man accused of raping girl after giving her beer, marijuana

A Sulphur man, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, is in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $600,000 bond.



Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Kenneth W. Roussell, 33, is accused of raping the girl after giving her beer and marijuana

Roussell was booked on two counts of forcible rape and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Judge Michael Canaday set bond in the case.

Myers said Roussell's arrest followed an investigation into a report filed on Sept. 19.

