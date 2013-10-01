La. State Police rescued missing Fla. child

HENDERSON, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police have rescued a missing 5-month-old child from Florida.

Trooper Stephen Hammons says officers were told to be on the lookout for a blue Chrysler Town and Country van which was traveling west on Interstate 10.

Late Monday afternoon, Hammons says trooper stopped the van driven by 38-year-old Gloria Reyes of Orlando, Fla., wanted for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in Florida.

He says Reyes was pulled over at the Henderson exit and taken into custody without incident. Troopers found the child in the vehicle in good condition.

This case remains under investigation in Florida.

