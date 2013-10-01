Officials: Veterans' benefits largely unaffected by government shutdown

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the following services to veterans will remain uninterrupted or minimally impacted by the government shutdown:

All medical facilities and clinics for veterans will remain open, including inpatient services, outpatient services, prescriptions, surgeries, dental care, extended care, mental health care, nursing home care and special health care services for women veterans.

Also unaffected by the shutdown are the following: the Veterans Crisis Line, military sexual trauma counseling, readjustment counseling services, insurance and home loan processing, all services by My HealthVet, prosthetics orders filled by Acquisitions Logistics Center, and the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Businesses.

The NCA will still notify VBA of death for benefit actions and process applications for headstones, markers and medallions. Interments in National Cemeteries will continue but may be on a reduced schedule. For more information, call the NCA Scheduling Office at 1-800-535-1117.

Claims processing and payments in the compensation, pension, education and vocational rehabilitation programs are anticipated to continue through late October. In the event of a prolonged shutdown, claims processing and payments in these programs will be suspended when funding is exhausted.

VBA call centers will be operational with the exception of education centers.

The following national hotlines will also be available for veterans throughout the government shutdown:

VA National Call Center: 1-800-827-1000.

All VA Medical Facilities and Services: 411.

Coaching into Care Call Center for Family Members of Veterans: 1-888-823-7458.

Debt Management Center: 1-800-827-0648.

Homeless Prevention Line: 1-877-424-3838.

Home Loans: 1-888-244-6711.

Insurance: 1-800-660-8477.

Mammography Helpline: 1-888-492-7844.

Meds by Mail: 1-888-385-0235.

National Caregiver Support Line: 1-855-260-3274.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

Woman Veterans Call Center: 1-855-VA WOMEN (829-6636).

Federal Service for the Deaf: 711.

Vet Center Combat Call Center: 1-877-WAR-VETS (927-8387).

Discrimination: 1-888-737-3361.

Health Benefits Customer Service: 1-877-222-8387.

CHAMPVA: 1-800-733-8387.

Denver Acquisition and Logistics Center: 1-303-273-6200.

Children of Women Vietnam Veterans Foreign Medical Program: 1-877-345-8179 (or) 1-888-820-1756.

For more information, visit www.va.gov. You can read a guide for veterans HERE.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.