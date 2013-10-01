Man knocks out granny with drugs, steals her money and smokes me - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man knocks out granny with drugs, steals her money and smokes meth in her attic!

Todd Richard (Source: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office/WAFB) Todd Richard (Source: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office/WAFB)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll show you how the government shutdown is affecting things locally – like the National Wildlife Refuges.

Also an area story about man who has confessed to putting narcotics in his 78-year-old grandmother's food to make her sleep and then smoking meth in her attic! Wow!

Then you have a case of a Louisiana pastor now packing a pistol after this past Friday's deadly shooting in a Lake Charles church.

Also today, health experts are always looking for creative ways to fight childhood obesity. Now, a hip hop legend and a neurologist are teaming up to use music to deliver a healthy message to kids.

Plus, the unexpected delivery after a baby is born at a police station. A police officer and her sister were there to help baby Miranda come into the world.

In weather, Ben says expect more rain today as a stalled front provides no change in the weather pattern. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Will there be more rain tomorrow? And what about the tropics? It seems a lot is riding on an approaching cold front, so be sure to watch Ben's live, local forecast for all the info.  

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly