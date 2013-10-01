Man knocks out granny with drugs, steals her money and smokes meth in her attic!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll show you how the government shutdown is affecting things locally – like the National Wildlife Refuges.

Also an area story about man who has confessed to putting narcotics in his 78-year-old grandmother's food to make her sleep and then smoking meth in her attic! Wow!

Then you have a case of a Louisiana pastor now packing a pistol after this past Friday's deadly shooting in a Lake Charles church.

Also today, health experts are always looking for creative ways to fight childhood obesity. Now, a hip hop legend and a neurologist are teaming up to use music to deliver a healthy message to kids.

Plus, the unexpected delivery after a baby is born at a police station. A police officer and her sister were there to help baby Miranda come into the world.

In weather, Ben says expect more rain today as a stalled front provides no change in the weather pattern. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Will there be more rain tomorrow? And what about the tropics? It seems a lot is riding on an approaching cold front, so be sure to watch Ben's live, local forecast for all the info.

