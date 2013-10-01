List of SWLA national wildlife refuges impacted by government sh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

List of SWLA national wildlife refuges impacted by government shutdown

The Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has announced that the following SWLA national wildlife refuge complexes will be impacted by the federal government shutdown:

The following closures apply to the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges:

White-tailed Deer Archery hunting is closed on Cameron Prairie and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuges.

The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex Visitor Center and offices located at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge are closed.

Pintail Wildlife Drive and Bank Fishing Road at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge are closed.

The East Cove Unit of Cameron Prairie NWR is closed to all activities.

The Grand Bayou Boat Bay access into East Cove and the Cameron Creole Watershed Project Area is closed.

Streeters Road Fishing Pier and P&H Hunting Area at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge are closed.

Lacassine Pool including all boat launches, fishing piers and wildlife drive of Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge is closed.

Sabine National Wildlife Refuge office, marshes, and waterways are closed to all activities.

Northline, Hog Island Gully, Blue Goose Trail, Blue Crab, West Cove, and the Wetland Walkway Recreational Areas of Sabine National Wildlife Refuge are closed.

"Due to the Government Shutdown, the Southwest National Wildlife Refuges are closed until further notice, with the exception of our Law Enforcement staff who will continue to protect federal grounds and facilities" announced Don Voros, Project Leader for the Southwest Louisianan National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

Persons interested in visiting national wildlife refuges or other federal facilities and lands are advised to continue to watch the news for further information. The Refuges will re-open when the shutdown is over.

