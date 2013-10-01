Lake Charles woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

A Lake Charles woman pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud in federal court, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said 60-year-old Carol A. Thrasher entered her plea before U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik in Lafayette.

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Thrasher admitted that from January 2007 to April 2012, while working as a manager for a Westlake company, she stole $551,357.

Finely said she had access to her company's Midsouth Bank account and used funds from it to pay the balance of a personal Capital One credit card numerous times over the five-year period.

"The credit card payments Thrasher made ranged from a few hundred dollars to more than $8,000. She reportedly used the Capital One card to pay for the majority of her living expenses, and she also stated that she spent the money on gambling, shopping, dining and vacations," the release states.

Finley said Thrasher faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution for the wire fraud count.

A sentencing date was not set.

Finely said the U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie is prosecuting the case.

