The Beauregard Parish Fair dates for 2013 are October 1st-5th. The admission fee for school age and above is $3.00 to enter the fair. All Military and their families will receive free admission WITH proper identification. The fair will open immediately following the parade which begins at 5pm on Tuesday, October 1st.





The theme for the 2013 Beauregard Parish Fair is: 85 Years of Growing Local and Eating Fresh.





The schedule of events are as followed:





Saturday, September 21:

9am-12pm: Healthy Baby Contest





Beginning Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 27th our office will be open from 10am until 2pm everyday to come by and pick up entry numbers and packets.





Saturday, September 28th:

2pm-5pm: Livestock Registration, ENTRIES only, no animals.





Saturday, September 28th:

9am: 4-H pet show.





Monday, September 30th:

All entries accepted from 8am to 5pm.

Culinary department closes at 12 noon.

Culinary judging to follow at 1pm.

No late entries will be accepted for judging.

Livestock entries will also be accepted from 8am to 5:30pm.





Tuesday, October 1st:

5pm: Beauregard Parish Fair Parade.

7pm: Announcement of Poster and Essay Contest winners.

8pm: Coronation.





Wednesday, October 2nd:

8am: Educational Tours, Puppet Show provided by 4-H, and Joy the Clown will be on the Grounds.

6pm: Poultry show.

8pm: Gospel singing.





Thursday, October 3rd:

Senior Citizens Day (62 and older enter FREE).

Entertainment and meal will be provided.





6pm: Rabbit show.

6:30pm: Dixie Darlins and Bayou Babes.

8pm: Band(To be announced)





Friday, October 4th:

Bracelet day on the Midway until 4pm.





10am-4pm: All students admitted FREE.

7pm: Melissa Brown and Mark Wheeler in the Pavillion.

Cute Critter Contest in the Livestock Barn.

8pm: Band(To be announced)





Saturday, October 5th:

10am-4pm:

Gold Star Bargain Day. Pay one price and ride until 4pm.

Local talent featuring Melissa Brown and Mark Wheeler.

5:30pm: Healthy Babies on Parade Contest Winners announced.

8pm: Band(To be announced).





Sunday, October 6th:

2pm-5pm: Exhibits may be picked up at this time.





Monday, October 7th:

9am-1pm: Exhibits may be picked up at this time.



