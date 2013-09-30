Ragin’ Cajuns Return Home To Host Texas State - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ragin’ Cajuns return home to host Texas State

Posted By Jude Richard
Connect

Well rested after enjoying the first bye week of the season, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team returns to action this week when they open Sun Belt Conference play against league newcomer Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6:00 p.m. CDT at Cajun Field. . . the game will be televised throughout Louisiana by the Ragin' Cajuns Network with Jeff Palermo, Scott Brazda and Erin Cofiell providing the commentary. . . Louisiana enters the week with a 2-2 record after coming from behind in the fourth quarter to grab a 35-30 win at Akron on Sept. 21. . . Texas State is 3-1 after giving head coach Dennis Franchione his 200th career win with a 42-21 decision at home over Wyoming on Saturday. . . this will be the first meeting between Louisiana and Texas State. . . Terrance Broadway earned Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career when he accounted for 373 yards and all five touchdowns at Akron. . . Jamal Robinson was Broadway's favorite target, catching a career-high eight passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. . . safety Rodney Gillis made his sixth career interception at Akron. . . the Cajuns are 11-1 at home in three seasons under Mark Hudspeth and carry a three-game home win streak into the week.


Tickets: $30 Reserved, $25 General Admission
(Texas State & NMSU)
$25 Reserved, $20 General Admission
(Troy & ULM)
Season tickets available at RaginCajuns.
com and by calling (337) 265-2357

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly