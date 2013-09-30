Ragin’ Cajuns return home to host Texas State

Well rested after enjoying the first bye week of the season, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team returns to action this week when they open Sun Belt Conference play against league newcomer Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6:00 p.m. CDT at Cajun Field. . . the game will be televised throughout Louisiana by the Ragin' Cajuns Network with Jeff Palermo, Scott Brazda and Erin Cofiell providing the commentary. . . Louisiana enters the week with a 2-2 record after coming from behind in the fourth quarter to grab a 35-30 win at Akron on Sept. 21. . . Texas State is 3-1 after giving head coach Dennis Franchione his 200th career win with a 42-21 decision at home over Wyoming on Saturday. . . this will be the first meeting between Louisiana and Texas State. . . Terrance Broadway earned Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career when he accounted for 373 yards and all five touchdowns at Akron. . . Jamal Robinson was Broadway's favorite target, catching a career-high eight passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. . . safety Rodney Gillis made his sixth career interception at Akron. . . the Cajuns are 11-1 at home in three seasons under Mark Hudspeth and carry a three-game home win streak into the week.



