Lake Charles man sentenced to one year on stalking charge

A Lake Charles man has pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and has received one year in prison.

That's according to Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter.

Carter said the plea and subsequent sentencing for Michael Lognion came Monday in 14th Judicial District Court.

Lognion was arrested following an investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department.

