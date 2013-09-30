Bishop Noland holds ‘Blessing of the Pets’ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bishop Noland holds ‘Blessing of the Pets’

Pets and their guardians waited in a long line.

Pets on leashes, some in cages, all were blessed in honor of St. Francis.

Students and friends were all invited to have their pets blessed.

"Today, we are blessing all of our pets and animals in honor of Saint Francis. One of the things that I really think is important is animals and their pets are really part of their family. And, so, I really think it's important to recognize that just because they're animals doesn't mean they don't have feelings. They're not just happy to see us and greet us, and I think a lot of times the dogs that come to greet us at the door are really a wonderful example of unconditional love and that's what Christ showed us, it's His example and St. Francis did as well," said Deacon Frances Kay, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.

While they hold the blessing every year, the event Monday was also part of a series of events celebrating the school's 60th anniversary.

