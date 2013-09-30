Allegations of a sexual relationship being investigated in death of pastor

A grand jury met Thursday in 14 th Judicial District Court and indicted him on the lesser charge. He had been booked on second-degree murder in the case.

Authorities say Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. was shot during a Friday service. Woodrow Karey Jr., 53, of Lake Charles, is accused in the case. He was booked on second-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

A church pastor was shot and killed during a church ceremony on Friday night in Calcasieu.According to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers, it happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship

Talisha Harris was inside the church, along with more than 60 others, on Friday night when shots were fired inside the sanctuary. Harris said she saw a man fire three shots from a shotgun, striking her father, Ronald J. Harris Sr., twice.

Church members from Tabernacle of Praise continue to stay by the Harris family's side as they all remember their pastor. "He was an awesome preacher, teacher" said daughter Talisha Harris. "He had a big

According to witnesses Reverend Ronald Harris was shot first from a distance and then at close range as members of his church looked on in horror. Woodrow Karey was initially arrested and booked for second

Attorneys for Woodrow Karey, the man accused of fatally shooting a pastor, have filed a response to a civil suit by the pastor's widow.

Attorneys for Woodrow Karey, the man accused of fatally shooting a pastor, have filed a response to a civil suit by the pastor's widow. The response includes a vulgar text message Ronald Harris, the pastor,

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the wife of the man accused of shooting Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. filed a rape complaint against Harris on Wednesday, two days before he was gunned down at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center in Lake Charles.

"Mr. Karey stated that he had received some inappropriate text messages from his wife to the pastor," Mancuso said.

Mancuso said their investigation has revealed allegations of a sexual relationship between Harris and Woodrow Karey Jr.'s wife, but he couldn't say whether the relationship was consensual.

Karey, 53, of Lake Charles, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the case. He is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

"I'm sure we're going to get responses from both sides, saying that they're both great people and it's my understanding that Pastor Harris and Mr. Karey were great friends at some point ...," said Mancuso. "So, this makes it very difficult for us to get to the bottom of this if in fact people don't come forth and tell us the truth. We're in that process, it's going to take a long time but that's where we are in this investigation."



Mancuso said authorities will subpoena warrants to check phone records between Karey's wife and Harris.

"I think once we subpoena, I mean, get a search warrant for the phones and do all the downloading for the phones and get the statements from the appropriate people that either dispel the texts that we have ... and keep in mind we have some of those now, but keep in mind we want to get the whole picture, not just partial text. And in order to do that, we have to go through the proper channels," Mancuso said.

Karey is accused of shooting Harris twice at the church during a revival service. Karey is a former member of the church, according to Talisha Harris, Harris' daughter.

KPLC reached out to the Harris family on Monday for comment regarding the allegations. A family friend said the family was not ready to comment.

