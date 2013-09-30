Sheriff: Wife of man accused of shooting pastor filed rape compl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Allegations of a sexual relationship being investigated in death of pastor

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso speaking at a media briefing Monday on the case. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso speaking at a media briefing Monday on the case.
Ronald J. Harris Sr. (Source: www.tabernacleofpraiseworship.com) Ronald J. Harris Sr. (Source: www.tabernacleofpraiseworship.com)
Woodrow Karey Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Woodrow Karey Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the wife of the man accused of shooting Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. filed a rape complaint against Harris on Wednesday, two days before he was gunned down at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center in Lake Charles.

"Mr. Karey stated that he had received some inappropriate text messages from his wife to the pastor," Mancuso said.

Mancuso said their investigation has revealed allegations of a sexual relationship between Harris and Woodrow Karey Jr.'s wife, but he couldn't say whether the relationship was consensual.

Karey, 53, of Lake Charles, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the case. He is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

"I'm sure we're going to get responses from both sides, saying that they're both great people and it's my understanding that Pastor Harris and Mr. Karey were great friends at some point ...," said Mancuso. "So, this makes it very difficult for us to get to the bottom of this if in fact people don't come forth and tell us the truth. We're in that process, it's going to take a long time but that's where we are in this investigation."

Mancuso said authorities will subpoena warrants to check phone records between Karey's wife and Harris.

"I think once we subpoena, I mean, get a search warrant for the phones and do all the downloading for the phones and get the statements from the appropriate people that either dispel the texts that we have ... and keep in mind we have some of those now, but keep in mind we want to get the whole picture, not just partial text. And in order to do that, we have to go through the proper channels," Mancuso said.

Karey is accused of shooting Harris twice at the church during a revival service. Karey is a former member of the church, according to Talisha Harris, Harris' daughter.

KPLC reached out to the Harris family on Monday for comment regarding the allegations. A family friend said the family was not ready to comment. 

You can find Mancuso's entire interview at www.kplctv.com or on the KPLC mobile app.

