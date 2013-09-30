APNewsBreak: Jindal invites Obama for school visit

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is asking President Barack Obama to check out Louisiana's voucher program firsthand, saying the visit would make him reconsider an administration lawsuit against the program.

Jindal was sending a letter Monday to the White House, inviting Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder to a private school in the voucher program, to meet students and their parents.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the governor's letter.

Holder's Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to bar Louisiana from awarding future vouchers to students who otherwise would attend public schools under federal desegregation orders - until getting clearance from a federal court.

The Justice Department argues that vouchers can impede desegregation efforts.

Jindal calls the lawsuit an attempt to force children back into failing schools to appease teacher unions.

