Daughter of Lake Charles pastor details father's killing

Good Evening,
Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.
Two days after a Lake Charles pastor was shot and killed during a church service, his daughter is speaking out to KPLC's Haley Rush. Tonight you'll her detailed account of the shooting that left her father dead and a former church deacon in jail.
And the church that once welcomed so many was empty on this Sunday. KPLC's Gerron Jordan was there and talked with a local pastor who was reaching out to the grieving congregation.
Also, "Painting With a Twist" went to the dogs this afternoon. We'll show you the pooches that came to life on canvas.
Our rain chances stick around as we head into the work week. Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has your forecast.
Plus, Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight. She'll have highlights and post game reaction from McNeese and LSU.
We'll see you tonight following NFL Football. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
