Daughter of Lake Charles pastor details father's killing

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.

Two days after a Lake Charles pastor was shot and killed during a church service, his daughter is speaking out to KPLC's Haley Rush. Tonight you'll her detailed account of the shooting that left her father dead and a former church deacon in jail.

And the church that once welcomed so many was empty on this Sunday. KPLC's Gerron Jordan was there and talked with a local pastor who was reaching out to the grieving congregation.

Also, "Painting With a Twist" went to the dogs this afternoon. We'll show you the pooches that came to life on canvas.

Our rain chances stick around as we head into the work week. Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has your forecast.

Plus, Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight. She'll have highlights and post game reaction from McNeese and LSU.

We'll see you tonight following NFL Football. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.