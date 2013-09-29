Daughter of Lake Charles pastor details father's killing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Daughter of Lake Charles pastor details father's killing

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a  look at what we are working on today.

Two days after a Lake Charles pastor was shot and killed during a church service, his daughter is speaking out to KPLC's Haley Rush. Tonight you'll her detailed account of the shooting that left her father dead and a former church deacon in jail.  

And the church that once welcomed so many was empty on this Sunday. KPLC's Gerron Jordan was there and talked with a local pastor who was reaching out to the grieving congregation.

Also, "Painting With a Twist" went to the dogs this afternoon. We'll show you the pooches that came to life on canvas.

Our rain chances stick around as we head into the work week. Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has your forecast.

Plus, Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight. She'll have highlights and post game reaction from McNeese and LSU.

We'll see you tonight following NFL Football. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.    

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

