Significant cool down possible for SWLA

The weather has been on the warm and humid side during the first official week of fall.

Showers and storms have also been a major part of the early season.

Shower and storm chances look to remain high as we move into the new work week. The chances for rain will eventually fade as we move through the week.

Computer models continue to indicate a major cold front moving south toward the area by next weekend.

Data coming into the 7 Stormcenter is indicating some strong cold air building to our north and arriving behind this front.

The cold air surge would lead to lows in 50s and highs only in the low to mid 70s across the area. I wouldn't be surprised to see a few upper 40s creeping into our normal cooler locations.

Looks like the official gumbo eating weather may arrive soon across the region.

- Cedric Haynes

