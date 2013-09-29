Memorial arrangements for Lake Charles pastor set

Arrangements for Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. have been announced by Fondel Memorial Chapel in Lake Charles.

There will be a candlelight service at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center, located at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles, on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the True Light Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1518 Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. That service will begin at 7 p.m.

Harris' wake and funeral will be at the Agape Love Center, located at 1515 Texas Street in Nachitoches. The wake will be Friday, Oct. 11 and the funeral will be on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Times for the wake and funeral have not been finalized.

Harris was killed on Friday, Sept. 27 when, authorities say a man walked into the church and shot him while he was preaching. Woodrow Karey Jr., 53, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Harris' death.

Karey remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

A motive has not been determined yet. The investigation is ongoing.

