Arrangements made for Pastor Ronald J. Harris, Sr. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memorial arrangements for Lake Charles pastor set

Ronald J. Harris Sr. Ronald J. Harris Sr.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Arrangements for Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. have been announced by Fondel Memorial Chapel in Lake Charles. 

There will be a candlelight service at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center, located at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles, on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot. 

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the True Light Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1518 Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. That service will begin at 7 p.m. 

Harris' wake and funeral will be at the Agape Love Center, located at 1515 Texas Street in Nachitoches. The wake will be Friday, Oct. 11 and the funeral will be on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Times for the wake and funeral have not been finalized. 

Harris was killed on Friday, Sept. 27 when, authorities say a man walked into the church and shot him while he was preaching. Woodrow Karey Jr., 53, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Harris' death.  

Karey remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.  

A motive has not been determined yet. The investigation is ongoing.  

Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly