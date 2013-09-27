DHH: 2nd West Nile virus death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State health regulators say another person has died from the West Nile virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals said Friday the death, the state's second, occurred this week in Ouachita Parish. The state's first death was confirmed in August in Rapides Parish.

DHH also is reporting six new West Nile virus cases, bringing this year's total number of cases to 45. The new infections include four cases of neuroinvasive disease, with three from Ouachita Parish and one from Lafayette parish, and two cases of West Nile fever, with one each in St. Landry and St. Martin parishes.

People get the virus from mosquito bites.

