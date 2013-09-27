Good times in store for SWLA this weekend!

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond.

Activities will include: the Gallery Promenade, the Chennault International Airshow and the Calca-Chew Food Festival in Lake Charles, Fall Fest at Fort Polk, a performance of "You Can't Take It with You" in Jennings and the Butterfly Blast in Pitkin, La.

Other upcoming events are as follows:



Lake Charles:

Gallery Promenade: September 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Lake Charles. Exhibits from local artists will be held at McNeese and in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The event is hosted by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA. For more information, call 337-439-2787 or visit http://artsandhumanitiesswla.org.

60th anniversary celebration for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School: A week full of events is scheduled in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the school, located at 803 N. Division Street in Lake Charles. Events include the 5K Race and Nutty Fun Run (see below), a performance by the school choir at on Sunday at the Church of the Good Shepherd during the church service, followed by a reception at Hardnter Hall. On Monday, the Blessing of the Pets will be held at 8 a.m. at the school. On Tuesday, there will be a Grandparents Day Lunch and a Library Club Reunion. Wednesday will be 50s day, including student costumes and coke floats for the students and a 50s style lunch. Thursday will conclude events with an annual New Parent Dinner hosted by the EDS Parent Guild. For more information, visit www.episcopaldayschool.org.

5K Race and Nutty Fun Run: September 28 beginning at 7:30 a.m. in Walnut Grove, located at 1575 West Sallier Street in Lake Charles. The 5K Race and Fun Run will start on the Walnut Grove property and wind through the Shell Beach Drive area. Also planned are a children's obstacle course, mimosas at the model home, music, food, a raffle and a picnic. For more information or to register, call 337-497-0137 or visit www.walnutgrovetnd.com/community.

2013 SWLA Sickle Cell Anemia Annual Walkathon: September 28 at the Pryce/Miller Recreation Center, located at 216 Albert St. in Lake Charles. The cost is $10 per person. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the walk, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, call 337-433-2602.

11th Annual Step Up 4 Downs Syndrome Walk and Fun Day: September 28 in the Quad at McNeese State University. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by live entertainment, games, activities and food. Proceeds will benefit programs promoting inclusion and acceptance for people with Down Syndrome.

Chennault International Airshow: September 28-29 at Chennault International Airport. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at noon. The event will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft.

Attractions will include the AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Black Diamond Jet Team, a Canadian CF-18 demo, a national exhibit spotlighting the Red Tail Squadron of World War II, the Jet Truck from Darnell Racing, stunt flights in an authentic Russian jet, and Pemberton Aerosports. There also will be flights and ground displays of aircraft and exhibits that salute Southwest Louisiana's military heritage and Chennault's history.

Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults 13 and older, $5 in advance or $7.50 in advance for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under. For information or to purchase tickets, visit http://chennaultairshow.com/ or call 337-491-9961.

Piano recital by the Lake Charles Symphony: September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rosa Hart Theatre in the Lake Charles Civic Center. Erik Lawrence will perform "Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor" and "Symphony No. 2 in D-Flat Major," also known as "Romantic," by Sergei Rachmaninoff. For more information, call 337-433-1611 or visit http://www.lcsymphony.com.

Poetry reading by Morri Creech: September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stream Alumni Center at McNeese State University. This free event is part of the Leo Luke Marcello Visiting Poet Reading Series. Creech is a 1998 McNeese graduate and author of three poetry collections titled "Paper Cathedrals," "Field Knowledge" and "The Sleep of Reason." He is the recipient of National Endowment for the Arts and Ruth Lilly fellowships, the Stan and Tom Wick Poetry Prize, as well as grants from the North Carolina and Louisiana Arts councils. Creech is currently an assistant professor of English and writer-in-residence at Queens University of Charlotte, N.C.

Calca-Chew Food Festival: September 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Family Center, located at 1103 17th St. in Lake Charles. The event is free and open to the public. The festival will be alcohol-free and will include boudin, jambalaya, etouffee, live and silent auctions and an area for children to play games. For more information, call the church office at 337-439-4585.

Treasures of Marylin's Bridal Open House: September 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at its facility, located at 3510 5th Avenue in Lake Charles. Admission is $5, and attendees will have the opportunity to view floral arrangements, formal wear, photography, cakes and pastries, and travel, music and transportation providers. Register online at www.marilynscatering.com or call 337-477-3553.

"Antigone": Oct. 2-5 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 6 in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre. The McNeese State University Theatre Bayou Players will perform. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for McNeese faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth, and free for McNeese students with a current ID. For tickets or more information, call 337-475-5040.

CyPhaKids in Outer Space: October 5 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad Street in Lake Charles. CyPhaCon, a local Anime, Gaming, and Sci-Fi group, will present kids with a fun and interesting way for children to learn about science, outer space and more. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

Leisure Learning class: Jamaican Home Cooking: October 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 215 of Gayle Hall on the McNeese State University campus. The class will focus on jerk seasoning, marinade and cooking methods. The cost of the class is $49. Dr. Omar Christian will serve as the course instructor. For more information on other Leisure Learning classes or on how to register for them, visit http://www.mcneese.edu/leisure.

Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show: October 12 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad Street in Lake Charles. Rebecca Sanders with Sasol will explore the human senses: taste, touch, hearing, sight and smell. Demonstrations will be conducted. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

Meals prepared by the McNeese Meal Club: Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Gayle Annex Food Services Lab behind Gayle Hall. Meals will be prepared by students in the Quantity Food Production course Dates and menus include: Sriracha chicken on Oct. 3, Gourmet chili on Oct. 17, Red beans with pork sausage on Oct. 24, Chicken biryani on Oct. 31, Fish fillet with etouffee sauce on Nov. 7, Meatloaf with a chipotle glaze on Nov. 14 and Roasted turkey on Nov. 21. Tickets are $8.50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis. For tickets or more information, contact Eljeana Quebedeaux at equebedeaux@mcneese.edu or call 475-5690 or 475-5700.

Carencro:

The Mercredi Show: This free outdoor concert series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Pelican Park Concert Stage. Concerts are presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro, and performance dates are as follows: Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on October 2, Warren Storm-Willie Tee & Cypress on October 9 and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns on October 16. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park. Ice chests will not be allowed.

DeRidder:

Beauregard Parish Fair: Oct. 1-5 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, located at 506 West Drive in DeRidder. Admission is $3 for students and adults and free to military members and their families. Proper identification is required for military discount. A parade will kick off the week's events at 5 p.m. on October 1. The fair will open immediately after the parade. This year's theme is "85 Years of Growing Local and Eating Fresh." Events and activities being held include the following: a 4-H pet show, a pageant, a Healthy Baby Contest, a puppet show, performances by the Dixie Darlins and Bayou Babes, and Melissa Brown and Mark Wheeler. A full lineup can be found HERE. For more information, call Kay Allen at the Fairgrounds between 8 a.m. and noon at 337-462-3135.

7th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-in/Cruise-in: October 1-5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beauregard Regional Airport. Scheduled events include the "Rise Above" traveling exhibit (see below), the USO Radio Show & Dance on Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Civic Center, opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, WWII Veterans and Families Reception from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a weapons demo and battle re-enactment from 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-436-8250 or click HERE.



"Rise Above" traveling exhibit: Oct. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beauregard Regional Airport, located at 1220 at 1st Ave. in DeRidder. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron will host the exhibit, which will feature a mobile theater system showing the short film "Rise Above," based on the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Red Tail Squadron. Pilots will also perform aerial tricks. Due to limited seating, attending groups are encouraged to call 337-463-8250 to schedule a visit beforehand.

Master Beekeepers Program session: October 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Civic Center, located at 250 West 7th St. in DeRidder. Several states have a Master Beekeepers program. What does this program look like, and how does a Louisiana apiarist become a Master Beekeeper? These topics will be discussed at the meeting, hosted by the SWLA Beekeepers Association. For more information, contact Keith Hawkins at 337-463-7006 or khawkins@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Eunice:

Jane & John Vidrine with David Greely, followed by Mary Jane Broussard & The Sweet La-La's: October 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Fort Polk:

Fall Fest: September 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Polk. The festival will be held in the After Action Review Theater parking lot. The event will feature a car show, games and activities for children, a battle of the bands competition and food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided by Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band and Breaking Southwest. To register for the car show, call 337-424-0316.

Jennings:

"You Can't Take It with You": Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, located at 432 N Main St. in Jennings. The A Block Off Broadway theatre group will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. For more information, call 337-821-5509 or visit http://ablockoffbroadway.com/ or www.jenningstrand.com.

33rd Annual End of Season Stearman Fly-in: October 5 on the grounds of the Jennings Airport, located on Hwy 26. Scheduled events include the following: Fly-Out Lunch at noon at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant in Eunice and a Cajun Mardi Gras "Conchon de Lait" at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4; Dawn Patrol for Stearman pilots at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, followed by a Poker Run; the E.J. Bowen Memorial Top Gun Contest at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, followed by the Formation Flying Display at 4:30 and an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-264-5521 or 821-5532 or visit www.jenningsstearmanflyin.com or https://www.facebook.com/stearmanflyin.

Lafayette:

2013 Latin Music Festival: October 5 from noon to 10 p.m. at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. The event is free and open to the public. Seven restaurants of Latin cuisine will open with the Latin Music Festival at noon: Pamplona, Barandas, Café Habana City, La Carreta, La Morenita, El Chile Verde and Pelon's Mexican Hot Dog. Live music will be provided by a DJ and five live bands, including Rio Luminoso, Mariachis Jalisco, Vivaz, Casa Samba and OVI-G and the Froggies. Dance instructors will be present. Arts and crafts of Latin heritage and/or Latin culture will be on display. Fourteen Latin artists and ACLA members will be offering their art work, in the form of textiles, jewelry, crafts, paintings and carvings. Some accept credit cards, and ATMs will be available. The Association Cultural Latino Acadiana will host the event. For more information, call 337-944-0011 or email info@aclalaf.org or visit www.LatinoAcadiana.org or www.aclalaf.org.

Leesville:

4th Annual National Night Out: October 1 at Dogwood Park on Belview Road in Leesville from 6 to 8 p.m. The Leesville Police Department will host the event, which aims to increase crime prevention awareness and spur participation in local crime-fighting programs. Officers will discuss Halloween safety, bicycle safety, stranger danger and general safety tips. The event will feature a rock climbing wall, food, prizes and activities. Daren the D.A.R.E. Lion is scheduled to attend.

West Louisiana Forestry Festival: October 2-6 at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for students and free to children ages 5 and under. Military personnel and family members also get in free with a valid military ID. On October 3, senior citizens get in free and there will be 2-for-1 festival admissions for Buddy Night. On October 5, admission is free for students in grades K-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mighty Thomas Carnival will provide rides, games and activities at the festival. Local organizations will have food booths. There will be contests involving arts and crafts, cooking and crops. For more information, call 337-238-0324 or visit www.vppjla.com or www.facebook.com/forestryfestival.

Leesville Lions Club PRCA Rodeo: held in conjunction with the West Louisiana Forestry Festival. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate for adults and $9 in advance or $10 at the gate for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Leesville Lions Club members. Rodeo admission is separate from admission to the festival.

Marthaville, La.:

Mandolin Workshop: September 28 at 10 a.m. at the Rebel State Historic Site, located at 1260 Louisiana 1221 in Marthaville, La. Jessie Kelly of Lake Charles will lead the workshop, which will be followed by an open-to-the-public acoustic jam session from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop fee is $2 per participant, in addition to applicable admission fees. Pre-registration is required for this workshop. For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 318-472-6255 or visit www.LaStateParks.com.

3rd Annual Gospel Jubilee: September 28 from 6-9 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Rebel State Historic Site. The evening's schedule includes: Signed, Sealed and Delivered from 6 to 7 p.m., Bro. Jimmy Price from 7 to 8 p.m. and Lee Eddie Self & Terry LeMaster from 8 to 9 p.m. The Rebel State Historic Site is located approximately 25 miles west of Natchitoches, LA on LA Hwy. 1221 North. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults ages 13 to 61 and free to seniors ages 62 and up and children ages 12 and under. For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 472-6255.

Natchitoches:

20th Annual Creole Heritage Celebration: Oct. 10-11 in the Friedman Student Union at Northwestern State University. The event will celebrate the genealogy, history and archaeology of the Creole culture inside and outside Louisiana. Registration is $20 per person in advance and $25 on site. The fee includes a complete registration package: program booklet, admission to all sessions and activities, including the Creole People's Awards Ceremony, the zydeco concert and dance and the French Table discussion hosted by the Cane River Creole National Historical Park.



Elizabeth Shown Mills, co-author of "The Forgotten People" and author of "Isle of Canes," will give a presentation. Copies of her new book will be available for sale and signing following the presentation. The editor-in-chief of Kreol Magazine, Georgina Dhillon, is also scheduled to attend. A silent auction will be held with proceeds benefiting the Creole Heritage Center. Exhibits from the Creole Heritage Center, Williamson Museum, National Park Service, and other groups will be on display.



The Creole Store will be open with commemorative t-shirts, caps, aprons and flags. Also available will be publications of interest, films and novelty items. For more information, contact the Louisiana Creole Heritage Center at 318-357-6685 or richmonds@nsula.edu.

Orange, Texas:

"Museum Day Live!" sessions: September 28 at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at the Stark Museum of Art, located at 712 Green Ave. in Orange, Texas. Curator Sarah Boehme will showcase the museum's new piece, "The Scarlet Blanket" by Julius Rolshoven. "Museum Day Live!" is a nationwide effort by The Smithsonian Institution. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. You may also call the Stark Museum of Art at 409-886-2787.

Pitkin, La.:

Butterfly Blast: September 27-29 at Allen Acres, located at 5070 Hwy 399 in Pitkin. Scheduled activities include butterfly and hummingbird viewing from 8 a.m. to dusk on Friday through Sunday, moth, spider and firefly viewing from 7 p.m. onwards on Friday and Sunday, and a North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include the capturing, tagging and release of Monarch butterflies, which can be tracked at http://www.monarchwatch.org/tagmig/tag.htm. Access to water and bathrooms will be provided, and photography is encouraged. Donations welcomed. For more information, contact Dr. Charles Allen or Susan Allen at 337-328-2252 or native@camtel.net.

Rayne, La.:

19th Annual Germanfest: October 5-6 on the Roberts Cove Festival grounds, located at 7212 Roberts Cove Road in Rayne, La. The event will feature live music, authentic German cuisine and beer, a home brew competition, folklore performances, farming and blacksmithing demonstrations and children's activities. Food tickets are $1 each and will be available at the main tent on the festival grounds during the festival. Patrons must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. For more information, visit http://www.robertscovegermanfest.com/.

Sulphur:

8th Annual Families Helping Families of SWLA Golf Tournament: September 28 at Gray Plantation Golf Course. The 2-person scramble tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and has a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event will conclude with lunch and award presentations.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the programs of FHF SWLA, which include the Annual School Supply Drive for students with disabilities, and the Next Chapter Book Club. For more information, contact Families Helping Families at 337-436-2570 or 1-800-894-6558 or by email at info@fhfswla.org.

Smokin' in the Grove Barbecue Cook-off: October 5 in the Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur. Judging begins at noon with awards being presented at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-515-6288.

Ville Platte, La.:

60th Annual Louisiana Cotton Festival: October 8-13 in Ville Platte, La. Events will include a 4-H Food Fest and Pet Show, carnival rides and the crowning of the King and Queen of Cotton. A Cotton Harvest mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, followed by a parade at noon on the same day along Main St. A full schedule of events can be found here. For more information, call 337-831-3340 or email kellibuller@hotmail.com or visit the Louisiana Cotton Festival Home Page.

