Lake Charles man charged with drug possession, theft of weapons - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man charged with drug possession, theft of weapons and motorcycles

Jesse P. Venable. (SOURCE: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jesse P. Venable. (SOURCE: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 22-year-old Lake Charles man, Jesse P. Venable, was arrested on September 26 at his residence by detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force. Detectives were conducting a search warrant following an investigation into possible drug activity at the home.

According to authorities, a search of the home revealed marijuana, Xanax pills, 6 firearms (including two shotguns, two handguns, a revolver and an AR-15), all of which had been reported stolen, 2 Harley Davidson motorcycles which were also reported stolen, two postal digital scales and various drug paraphernalia.

Venable was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute; possession of CDS IV (Xanax) with intent to distribute; 6 counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS; 2 counts of possession of stolen firearms; 2 counts of possession of stolen things over $1,500; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $315,000 by Judge David Ritchie.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

