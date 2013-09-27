Sulphur man booked on failure to register as sex offender - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man booked on failure to register as sex offender

Harold K. Ramuar (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Harold K. Ramuar (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man is accused of failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Harold K. Ramuar, 49, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Thursday.

Authorities said his arrest came after an investigation into a report of a possible unregistered sex offender.

Authorities said they determined Ramuar moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days as required by law.

Ramuar was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles by performing immoral acts in Calcasieu Parish in November 2009.

Bond in the case is still pending.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

