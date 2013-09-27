Mine sweeping dolphins - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Sulphur Police need your help in solving a business burglary. At noon, we'll show you surveillance video and maybe someone will recognize the suspect and call police with valuable information.

Also today, she's the oldest practicing nurse in the state of Florida. We'll introduce you to Nellie Wade who just turned ninety!

Plus, they risk their lives every day serving in the U.S. Navy. See how some ‘mine-sweeping' dolphins are headed overseas to aid another country.

In weather, we'll be back to a summer feel to the air by this afternoon. Ben says our temperatures will soar to the low 90s today. But what can we expect tonight for all the area football games, and what about the weekend? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

