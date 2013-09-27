BECi customers to see 3 percent increase

Starting Oct. 1, Beauregard Electric customers will see an increase in their electric rates.

The new rate is a 4.68 percent increase on the base rate, which calculates to an overall increase of three percent.

Beauregard Electric's VP of Marketing and Member Services, Kay Fox, explained the increase.

"A person who uses a thousand kilowatts, they will see a $2.94 increase. This increase is only the second rate increase that we've had in the last 20 years and we work very hard to keep our rates as low as possible," Fox said.

Beauregard Electric was established in 1939 at nine cents a kilowatt hour.

Today, they are still under 10 cents a kilowatt hour.

