Police: Suspect in burglary took tools, damaged vending machine with gas torch

Sulphur Police are asking for your help in finding the suspect involved in the burglary of a local business.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect who broke into the Aggreko yard last Wednesday.

Police say the suspect took tools, laptop computers and even used a gas torch to vandalize and rob the Coke machine.

Mel Estess with the Sulphur Police Department said the suspect then used bolt cutters to escape through a fence.

"Anyone that knows anything about this burglary, or who can identify this individual -- he has a unique way he walks -- let us know. Call the police department at 527-4550 and talk with a detective and get us some information. We're really looking for this guy," Estess said.

Callers may remain anonymous.

