Gallery Promenade to feature art, culture and more

Gallery Promenade will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

The event is in its 17th year.

It celebrates the Lake Area's art spaces.

Organizers say for one night, galleries, museums, art studios and unconventional art spaces will open their doors to the public, free of charge.



J&R Carriage will be offering free carriage rides. Donations are appreciated.

Tartan Pedicabs will also have low-cost rides through the downtown area.



Here is the full list of locations and activities:



Alexander Art Studio, 900 Ryan Street, Suite 102: Featuring the work of Candice Alexander, Meagan Green, and Lindsey Katharine Johnson.



Henning Cultural Center, 923 Ruth Street, Sulphur: Featuring a dual exhibit by Jack Amuny and Mark John.



At Central School, 809 Kirby Street:



Art Associates Gallery, Central School, Suite 208: "A Louisiana Treasure," works by primitive artist Alvin Batiste, and early Christmas sales of the locally produced cookbook, From Palate to Palette.



Black Heritage Gallery, Central School , Suite 207: "Metal Health Series" new works by Adrian Fulton, and featuring live Jazz music by Gervis Guidry.



Dewey Fine Art, Central School, Suite 347 and 3rd Floor Art Hall: The work of Imogene Dewey, Theresa Dewey, Students & Friends. The group will also offer demonstrations of various techniques, plus one-night-only discounts on workshops, classes, fine art and prints.



Itinerant Theatre, Central School, Suite 339. Live "Jesus Christ Superstar" rehearsals.



1st Floor Art Hall: Central School, Suite 306, and 1st Floor Art Hall. Artwork by Carolyn White and Kevin Leveque.



2nd Floor Art Alcove: Central School, The works of Jacqueline Segura, Johnny Segura, Daniel Castro, Peggy Borel. Artwork, photography, book signing and more.



Steve Schindler Photography, 949 Ryan Street, Suite 240: Works by Steve Schindler who will also be offering 10 free giveaways for a $250 session.



1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan Street: "Abraham Lincoln: The Image."



Artisans' Gallery, 1911 Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan Street: New work by Anita Ahrens, Melinda Antoon, Blaine Bourgeois, Sally Cappel, Marilyn Cox, Beth Fontenot, Ronald Gibson, Kathy Gardiner Hebert, Emma Hughes, Charlene Kaough, Carrie Kudla, Charlotte LaBarbera, Pat Love, Judy Momenzadeh, Donna Artigue Price, Geoff Russell, Gloria Wegener, Bobbi Yancey, Gloria Yang and Sue Zimmermann, with several chances to win original artwork.



McNeese Visual Arts, Grand Gallery & Shearman Fine Arts Center, 4205 Ryan St.: McNeese Annual Faculty Exhibition with Ken Baskin, Marty Bee, Meghan Fleming, Heather Kelley, Lisa Reinauer, Lynn Reynolds, Larry Schuh, Gerry Wubben, Lewis Temple, Robbie Austin, Cynthia Howes Baskin, Amanda Hext. Also, on the 2nd Floor Mezzanine: "Mysterio," an exhibition of eclectic works and curiosities.



Stellar Beans, 319 Broad St.: Featuring the work of Damon Lombard, John Martel, and live music by Tim Norris.



The Children's Museum, 327 Broad St.: Art pieces by John Martel, Ramsey Ayers, Sean Hicks, Desiree Burgess, Jon Meaux, Caitlin Richard and Lindsey Johnson.



The Frame House Gallery, 1640 Ryan St.: "When Contemporary meets Traditional" featuring Sarah Griffith, Ronnie Collins, Stella Waits, Marilyn Cox. Also, chances to win three wonderful prizes by local artists.



The Harrington Gallery, 210 Tamarack St., Sulphur: "Inspirations in Clay" by Cindy Fails and a door prize by local artist.



Arts' Desire, 1322 Ryan St.: Featuring the work of Raejean Clark, Michelle Reed Watson, Robin Jones, and Brenda Lafleur, they will also feature the Blank Canvas Project, with special guests, and live demonstrations.



From the Attic: Home & Seasonal Decor, 3505 Country Club Rd. – Featuring original works by Erica McCreedy, Lance Thomas, Louisiana's Artist of the Year Erin Barker, Danielle Nester, and Mindy Schwarzauer, with live music, store giveaways and raffles.



Dharma, 329 Broad St.: McNeese Student Art Association, "N.Y.T.H.S." with a live music afterparty.



505 Bazaar, 314 Broad St.: The art of Ellen Anthony.



Pujo Street Café, 901 Ryan St.: The work of Art Du Lac.



The Art Shop, 706 Ryan St. Artwork, and bicycle rentals.



"Before I Die" Public Art Wall, Corner of Ryan and Broad streets, on the brick wall of 505 Bazaar. – An interactive art display produced by Charles Talen and Euric Fuselier.



Gallery By the Lake, 106 W. Pryce St. "30th Anniversary, ALA Alumni" featuring Nancy Melton, Ann Hoffpauir, Tony Forrest, Imogene Dewey, Valerie Smith, Brenda LaFleur, Helga Gravitt, Sue Didelot and Kevin Leveque, Ellen Anthony, Sheila Babineaux, Pat Craft, Nancy Czejkowski, Anne Dentler, Lois Derise, Marcia Dutton, Barbara Haviland, Barbara Holt, Debbie Lavergne, Jock McGregor, Judy Newman, Nancy Peace, Patsi Prince, Linda Ritchie, Liz Tomlinson and Sue Zimmerman.



Laura Kelley Photography, 329 Broad Street: Featuring the work of Laura Kelley.



For more information contact the Arts Council at 337-439-2787. Also, you can click HERE.

