Jacory Washington Headed to Under Armour All-American Game

Westlake's Jacory Washington received his jersey to play in the Under Armour All-American Game Wednesday.

The LSU commit is one out of 90 of the best high school athletes in the nation invited to the game.

The seventh-annual Under Armour All-America Game is slated for 4 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will be televised on ESPN.