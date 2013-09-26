Mobile home destroyed in blaze sparked by grassfire

Firefighters in the Sulphur area say a fire on Thursday is an example of why the burn ban should remain in SWLA.

Firefighters believe a trash fire got out of control Thursday afternoon in the Houston River area north of Sulphur.

The blaze destroyed a mobile home and set much of a large field on fire.

Firefighters spent at least an hour getting the fire under control.

