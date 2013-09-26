Fort Polk man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

A Fort Polk man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in federal court.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 19-year-old Eric Britton entered his plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the plea, Britton admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl at an unoccupied home on Fort Polk on July 20, 2012.

Finley said as a result of the plea, Britton faces up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 9, 2014.

Finley said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

