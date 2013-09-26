Sulphur woman accused of stealing from employer

A Sulphur woman is accused of stealing from her employer.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Briana C. Biles was booked Wednesday on theft over $1,500.

She is accused of stealing over $2,000 in cash by accepting payment from customers and placing the cash into her pocket while working at a local casino.

Authorities said Biles pocketed the cash and then charged customers' cards with the amount she pocketed.

"When questioned by deputies, Biles confirmed the allegations," the release states.

Bond in the case was set at $10,000.

