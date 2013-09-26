Lake Charles man, accused of sex crimes, booked again - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man, accused of sex crimes, booked again

Terry J. Goodeaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Terry J. Goodeaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man has been booked a second time on sex-related charges, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Terry J. Goodeaux, 50, was booked Thursday on indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Goodeaux was previously arrested Aug. 7 after an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with two 7-year-old girls. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of sexual battery with a bond of $500,000 set by Judge David Ritchie.

Authorities said after his arrest, the investigation continued and detectives received a separate complaint regarding Goodeaux attempting to have inappropriate sexual contact with another 7-year-old girl.

Authorities said Judge David Ritchie set bond at $150,000 on the new charge, bringing his total bond to $650,000.

