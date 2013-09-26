City to hold ribbon cutting for Ryan Street Streetscape project

The City of Lake Charles will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ryan Street Streetscape project at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center at 1001 Ryan Street.

City officials said business and government stakeholders of the major bond issue project will be recognized.

Officials said the ceremony marks the completion of a major remake of several blocks of Ryan Street, from Clarence to Pine.

"The purpose of Ryan Street Streetscape is to support economic development in the Downtown Development District by calming traffic and providing pedestrian friendly amenities," officials said in a news release.

Ryan Street Streetscape consists of improvements including special pavers, overhead lighting by decorative lamp posts, banners, street furniture, landscaping, irrigation and improvements to utility services.

Traffic lanes have been reconfigured providing for the addition of approximately 164 spaces of on-street parking.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.