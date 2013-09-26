Vermilion teen accused of stealing 24 cattle

A Vermilion Parish teen is accused of stealing 24 cattle from a Vermilion cattleman, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Authorities said the 16-year-old suspect was found at a stockyard, attempting to load seven stolen heifer calves and hide them elsewhere. The calves were later returned to the owner.

"Meanwhile, at the same stockyard, the manager also found 17 cows in a back pen and reportedly had no knowledge of how they got there. The manager contacted a Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry brand inspector and it was determined that those cows were stolen from the same Vermilion cattleman," the release states.

"Fortunately, these cattle were properly branded and that helped the brand inspector and the cattleman identify the stolen property easily," said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

The teen confessed to stealing the cattle, authorities said. He was released from the juvenile detention center on $2,500 bond.

According to the owner, the estimated value of his stolen cattle is $26,400.

